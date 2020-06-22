Metro Detroit weather: Muggy Monday

I hope you had a great Father’s Day weekend! Most of us got through our Sunday relatively unscathed, but a thunderstorm with briefly strong wind gusts did do some damage in the Holly area late Sunday afternoon. Although a shower or thunderstorm is possible today, we shouldn’t see anything of that magnitude.

We’re starting the day with some light rain, which will eventually move out and I think we’ll be mostly dry for the midday period. Then scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm are possible by mid-to-late afternoon. Muggy highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius) with a very light wind from the south.

Today’s sunrise is at 5:57 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

A few scattered showers are possible Monday night, and it’ll be another muggy night with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). Very light south wind.

We have a better chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday with an approaching cold front…a bigger batch possible in the morning, followed by a break, and then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, cooler and much more comfortable Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Wednesday – a delightful day – with highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius), and just a slight shower chance in the mid-to-late afternoon.

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms as an upper level disturbances approaches from the west. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

The Heat Returns…And So Will The Humidity

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs back into the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms developing by afternoon as a cold front approaches. Highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Shower and thunderstorms chances are still with us Saturday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

As long as the Saturday cold front makes it south of the state line by late Saturday night, we may eke out a dry day on Sunday, with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

After the weekend, it looks like sunshine and upper 80s to low 90s (31 to 33 degrees Celsius) and overnight lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) into the middle of next week.