Metro Detroit weather: Another nice day, then double trouble

Today will be a very similar day to yesterday: we’ll start off mostly sunny, and then see some clouds pop up for the afternoon (but less cloud cover today). Like yesterday, almost all of us will have a dry day, but two or three showers (or thunderstorms) could pop up. And like yesterday, we’ll keep the humidity in check. The only difference between the two days is that it’ll be a tad warmer today…highs reaching the low 80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius). West wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 5:58 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius).

Friday Night Trouble

A line of thunderstorms will develop west of Michigan Friday afternoon and move eastward across our area during the night…the earliest storms could potentially get here around sunset. These storms will be severe to our west, and then gradually lose some punch as temperatures fall during the evening. This will basically be a race against time: the earlier they arrive, the better the chance for widespread severe storms. The later they arrive, the better the chance for widespread “regular” thunderstorms with just a couple of severe ones. The primary severe hazard will be damaging wind gusts. These storms will also be prolific rain makers, as a warm, soupy air mass will be streaming in Friday night. We need this rain . Badly.

After three comfortable sleeping nights, overnight lows will only drop to near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius). Yuck.

Weekend Update

Showers and thunderstorms (not severe) are likely for at least part of the day Saturday. The exact timing for when they’ll move out is still not clear, but I think we may be able to salvage the later part of the day into Saturday evening…your grilling plans could pan out just fine…stay tuned.

Highs Saturday in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius), and lows Saturday night in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Sunday looks dry with some sunshine…a typical summer day with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Next Week Trouble

As I mentioned yesterday, a large upper level high pressure ridge will build across the central part of the nation, and we likely will find ourselves inside the eastern edge of that ridge. This is going to be a long-term feature…it’s entirely possible that we’ll be dry from this Sunday through next Sunday (possibly longer) with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius) and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius). That’s why our Friday night / Saturday storms are so critical. If we can get a good inch or more of rain, then we can weather this dry spell. But if the showers and storms end up being far less potent or more scattered than advertised, then our soil moisture will really suffer. While you think about your lawn turning brown, I’d rather you think about our farmers. Yesterday, I received an e-mail from a gentleman in Woodslee, Ontario telling me that the winter wheat crop there is maturing rapidly, and that this week’s rain may be too late to help after the most recent dry spell. Agriculture is very important to our economy and, during these challenging COVID times, the last thing we need is a compromised harvest. So let’s all do our rain dances and try to get some good soakers in here Friday night and Saturday…without the severe component, of course.