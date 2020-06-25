Northern Michigan weather forecast: Potential weekend trouble, then a great week

With the 4th of July falling on a weekend this year, that means that the week before and after will be big weeks for up north vacationing.

So if you are heading Up North this weekend and staying through the 4th, here’s what you can expect.

Friday forecast

The weekend starts off with potential trouble, as severe storms are possible Up North Friday afternoon and evening. As you can see here on the computer model, the storm chance begins in the afternoon across the Upper Peninsula, and then translates eastward across the northern Lower Peninsula late afternoon into Friday evening.

Northern Michigan weather radar forecast for June 26, 2020. (WDIV)

These storms could become severe, with damaging wind gusts, hail, and even an isolated tornado.

**It is especially important for campers and boaters to be aware of this -- you will be at highest risk.**

Northern Michigan weather radar forecast for June 26, 2020. (WDIV)

If you are driving up north Friday afternoon and evening, I strongly urge you to keep a frequent eye on the Local4Casters weather app’s radar. You don’t want to be caught driving into these storms. If our radar shows that you are getting close to the storm, exit the freeway and seek sturdy shelter. Are you are one of the few people who doesn’t have our app? Just go to your app store and search “WDIV” -- you’ll see it right there. And best of all, the nation’s best weather app is free. Think about this: You will have live radar in the palm of your hand. Plus, the app follows you and, when you wake up each morning, will give you the current conditions and forecast for wherever you are! (Even in Europe, by the way.)

Another thing to remember heading Up North Friday is to take your weather radio with you. We were not able to do our annual weather radio events this year due to the COVID pandemic, but our basic Midland Weather Radio is still available at Meijer. Don’t forget that you can program your radio for any county in the nation, and even in Ontario. Make sure you have fresh batteries in it, in case you lose power.

Weekend forecast

Once those storms move out Friday night, we should be dry for the rest of the weekend, with highs Saturday in the 70s, and near 80 degrees on Sunday. Overnight lows in the 50s means you’ll have great sleeping weather!

Next week

As for next week, and I hope you’re sitting down because you may not believe this, Up North could remain dry all the way through next week, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s. I don’t know that I ever remember this outstanding of an Up North forecast for a big holiday week.

Enjoy!