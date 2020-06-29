Metro Detroit Weather: Great stretch of summer

DETROIT – It's not only going to be a great, summer day, it's going to be like this all week. We have mostly clear skies over Metro Detroit to get going on your Monday morning with temps mainly in the lower to middle 60s as you head out and about for that morning walk, or heading to work.

SUNRISE: 6:00 AM

It will be warming quickly today, but the humidity will be bearable, and that should be the case for the next several days. Bright sunshine and manageable mugginess with highs around 87F and winds ESE 5-10 MPH.

SUNSET: 9:14 PM

There won't be many opportunities to get a free lawn and garden watering from Mother Nature this week, so we'll be watering on our own. More bright sunshine mixed with a few afternoon clouds Tuesday. Highs will again head into the mid to upper 80s and still staying fairly comfortable. Guess what? It will be almost a carbon copy great forecast here in Pure Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday with more sun and very little in the way of clouds or showers. We will see mid to upper 80s Wednesday, and 90F Thursday and beyond. The humidity will be creeping up too, so it will be borderline dangerous heat later this week, and this weekend with the 'air you can wear' coming back to Metro Detroit toward the end of the week. It's a little early, but the weekend right now looks bone dry like the rest of this week. It may not be until sometime next week before we get some rain returning and it will be badly needed. Remember, the best way to keep an eye on all things weather here in Pure Michigan is the Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

