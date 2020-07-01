Metro Detroit weather: Summer sizzler with temps near 90°F

As warm as it gets during the day, it has remained very pleasant overnight, and we’re waking up to Wednesday morning temps in the 50s to mid 60s once again. Skies are clear around Metro Detroit and there is a little bit of patchy fog in some of the usual spots early on.

Sunrise is at 6:01 a.m.

We are not quite to the ‘Air You Can Wear’ but it is very, very warm. The humidity will not be a major addition to the forecast yet, and so it’s not a concern just yet. Look for sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°F for just about all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. A stalled out system on the East Coast will stay in place again today and tomorrow, so very little change in the forecast. It’s warm with winds ENE 5-10 MPH.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

Thursday will be very much like today, but a degree or three warmer. So, morning lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s depending on where you are, and then highs right around 90°F or warmer. We still won’t have oppressive humidity, but the summer heat does start to take its toll if we are not getting breaks and seeking shade,AC.

The humidity will start to creep up Friday with temps in the upper 80s to low 90s feeling a few degrees warmer. It will be the start of more dangerous heat all the way through the Holiday Weekend. We should be flirting with 90°F through the weekend and through all of next week with mostly sunshine and some cloud cover forming with the heat of the afternoon. We cannot rule out a few pop ups too as we heat up Friday and Saturday. Don’t count on it, and make sure you and the yard are staying hydrated. It looks like our next decent chance at rain around Metro Detroit, may not be for another week or so.

To track soaring temps, the heat index, and storms, check out the Local4Casters App and stay ahead of any storms, any time.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android