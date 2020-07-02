Metro Detroit weather: Heading to the 90s

We have been very consistent all week long, in fact Metro Detroit highs have hit 87°F each of the last four days. And this Thursday morning, we have more consistently pleasant weather with clear skies and temps in the 50s to mid 60s and just a little bit of patchy fog in some of the rural spots we’ve been seeing it all week.

Sunrise is at 6:02 a.m.

No big changes to today’s forecast either, except that it will be a little bit warmer. We should hit 90°F later today with dew points in the 50s, which means there’s still not a ton of moisture or humidity in the air. We will have sunshine again all day long so stay hydrated and don’t forget that sunscreen!

Sunset is a 9:13 p.m.

Our stretch of 90°F or warmer will continue Friday and we will start to feel that humidity on the rise. Look for low 90s feeling like mid to upper 90s and a few more clouds forming with the heat of the afternoon tomorrow. We may be slightly unstable enough to get a few pop up thunderstorms during the afternoon.

We cannot rule out a few pop ups too as we heat up both Friday and Saturday. Don’t count on much help for your grass and garden and don’t forget, you need an inch of water at least on the grass every week during the summer. It looks like our next decent chance at rain around Metro Detroit may not be until the middle of next week or even later than that. To track soaring temps, the heat index, and storms, check out the Local4Casters App and stay ahead of any storms, any time.

