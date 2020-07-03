Metro Detroit weather: Hot Friday evening, warm overnight

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday and Fourth of July Weekend, Motown!

Summer is bringing great weather. Today was hazy hot and humid, and it will be that way for Independence Day, Sunday and after the holiday weekend.

Friday evening will have isolated thunderstorms and be very warm and humid. Temperatures remain close to 90°F before dinner time, and they will be in the 80s shortly afterward.

Sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

Friday night will be warm and muggy under fair skies. Overnight lows will be near 70°F. Heat indices will be in the 70s to near 80°F at times. Please remember to keep your home well ventilated with air conditioning and/or fans. Also, it is a good idea to check on your neighbors, especially seniors.

Happy Fourth of July, Saturday! It will be sizzling under a blazing sun, again, afternoon temperatures in the low and middle 90s. The heat index will be near 100°F. Please remember to keep children and pets away from any empty, unattended vehicles.

Please try to leave fireworks to the professionals. If you do use them, please remember to make sure any flames are extinguished thoroughly to prevent fires from starting.

The heat wave continue Sunday. Daytime temperatures reach well into the 90s with heat 100°F or more.

After the holiday weekend, we will need need to stay well hydrated and wear light loose fitting clothes in order to stay cool and comfortable. It will be crazy hot and humid Monday and Tuesday with highs back in the 90s.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday: Wind NNE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 75 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind NNE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 75 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 76 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday: Wind NNE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 70 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind NNE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 70 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 71 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Wind NNE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 68 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind NNE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 69 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 69 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Sunny, hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Saturday Night: Fair, warm. Lows in the low, mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny, hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Sunny, hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Saturday Night: Fair, warm. Lows in the low, mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny, hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.