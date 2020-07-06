Metro Detroit weather: Warm Sunday night, Air Quality Alert Monday with more 90 degree weather

DETROIT – An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, Monday.

Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Tonight will be warm and mostly clear. Monday likely becomes the fifth 90-degree-day in a row. More 90s are slated for this week, but the chance of much-needed rain is too.

Sunday night will be warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be near 70°F.

Sunrise is at 6:04 a.m. ET.

Monday will be hazy, hot and humid. The blazing sun will cause temperatures to increase to the low and middle 90s. The humidity will make it feel like it’s near 100°F. The best time for any sort of exercise or work activity will be in the morning.

Hot weather continues, Tuesday, with a bit more instability. There is a chance of isolated showers and storms as daytime temps reach the low and middle 90s, again.

Additional chances of rain of rain will come from isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Spots without rain-cooled air will have sky-high temps in the low and mid 90s, again.

There is a better chance of rain, Friday. Scattered showers linger, Saturday. If rain occurs early and often enough, Heat Wave 2020 will come to an end with highs in the 80s. Otherwise, temps will reach 90 degrees or more, again.