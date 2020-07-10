Metro Detroit weather: Steamy with a better chance of storms

The weekly Drought Monitor report came out on Thursday and, to nobody’s surprise, most of our area has been elevated into the Abnormally Dry category…one step away from Drought conditions. But you didn’t need me to tell you this based upon the crunch factor on many of our lawns.

Fortunately, our best chance of the week for rain comes later today and this evening as a cold front tracks eastward into this hot, steamy air mass. We’ll have some sunshine this morning then, around lunchtime, those of you in our West Zone should start looking to the west as the first wave of thunderstorms should be developing. We’ll have thunderstorm chances most of the afternoon, as this won’t be just a single line of storms (there will be breaks)…keep an eye on our app’s radar to stay ahead of the approaching weather.

At this point, I do not expect widespread severe weather. If the storms hold off until mid-afternoon for some reason, and we get an extra couple of hours of sunshine – hence warmer temperatures – then I’d be more concerned. That doesn’t mean that a stray strong wind gust isn’t possible, as we’ve seen in recent days, but most of us shouldn’t see severe weather. Remember, however, that lightning is always dangerous…if you see lightning or hear thunder, no matter how distant it may be, the lightning is close enough to hit you. And we’ll once again see torrential downpours with these storms.

Temperatures should race upward this morning to near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) by noon, and then fall back as you would expect with the afternoon storms, but it’ll still be steamy all day long. If Metro Airport officially hits 90 degrees, then today would be our ninth consecutive day at or above 90, which would be the second longest such streak in recorded Detroit weather history! It’ll be close. South to southwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon and, obviously, gusty near any thunderstorms.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:07 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:10 p.m.

Evening storms should become more scattered, and then taper off overnight. The Thumb, however, could keep some showers around well into the overnight hours. It’ll still be a warm, muggy night with lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Aside from some scattered morning showers in the Thumb, skies should become partly cloudy with only the small chance for an afternoon pop-up shower or thunderstorm…most of us will remain dry. Highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius), and you’ll certainly notice the drier air working its way in during the afternoon.

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy on Sunday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon as an upper level trough of low pressure crosses the state. Not everybody will necessarily get wet Sunday, but chances are better than on Saturday. And remember: even though we don’t want rain on our weekends, we still desperately need every drop we can get. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Next Week: Heat Repeat

Partly cloudy on Monday, with the small chance for an afternoon pop-up shower. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius), with comfortable humidity.

Mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows getting uncomfortable once again…in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and hot on Wednesday with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius).

Thursday through the weekend looks very hot, with highs in the low 90s (33 degrees Celsius), and overnight lows in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius)…another tough stretch for those without air conditioning. There may be a periodic thunderstorm chance (specifics are sketchy right now), but those won’t cool us off much. Get set to sweat…