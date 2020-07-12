Metro Detroit weather: Remaining dry as temps drop, Sunday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

The evening will have some clouds overhead, but it remains dry. We go from warm to mild by sunset. Monday will be warm and delightful, again, with comfortable humidity. Temps inch upward, Tuesday. Then, it becomes hotter and more humid by the end of the week.

Sunday evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. No matter how much the clouds billow and darken, it remains dry with scattered showers and storms developing south of the Michigan-Ohio border. Temps will be in the 70s.

Sunset is at 9:09 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be cooler with clearing skies. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s. They’ll be another wonderful night for sleeping with the windows open.

Monday and Tuesday were plenty of sunshine. They remain warm with seasonable humidity. Daytime temperatures reach the low 80s, Monday.

Tuesday will be warmer with sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s.

It becomes hazy, hot and humid Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs will be near 90°F or more. Heat indices rise to the middle and upper 90s by the end of this week. Each day will have a chance of an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!