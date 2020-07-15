Metro Detroit weather: Much-needed rain and not-needed heat on the way

We really need some rain. Yesterday I sat down and crunched a few stats, and noticed that, since June 1st, eighty-seven percent of our total rainfall fell on just four of the forty-three days (through Monday). That means that we only received thirteen percent of our average rainfall on the remaining thirty-nine days. THAT’S why it’s been so dry, even though we’ve had periodic heavy rainfall (including a daily record rain last Friday).

There’s no rain in today’s forecast, but you’ll notice the heat returning as highs reach the upper 80s (31 to 32 degrees Celsius). South wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:11 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:08 p.m.

Wednesday evening will be dry if you’ll be grilling, or have after dinner plans for a walk around the block. Showers and thunderstorms hold off until late at night. Much warmer, as a result of a higher moisture air mass moving in, with lows only near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms start our day on Thursday, and today’s models have reverted back to a more widespread coverage – that’s GREAT news. Another piece of great news is that we don’t have a severe threat due to the late-night / Thursday morning timing. Severe storms west of Michigan on Wednesday and east of Michigan on Thursday will occur due to their unfortunate timing of getting those storms during the heat of the day. If we get some sunshine by mid-to-late Thursday afternoon, we’ll be able to push highs into the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be noticeably humid.

Becoming mostly clear Thursday night, but still warm and muggy with lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny, hot and humid on Friday, with highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear, warm and muggy Friday night, with lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

It appears today that Saturday’s thunderstorm chances are quite low. Not zero since it’ll be so hot and humid (even a lake breeze can trigger one), but pretty low. I guarantee, however, that it’ll be hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s (33 degrees Celsius).

Warm and oppressively muggy Saturday night, with lows in the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius).

Hotter and even more humid on Sunday, with a better chance for scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s (34 degrees Celsius). The humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees (37 degrees Celsius) during the afternoon.

When will the heat end? It won’t. At least not soon. I see highs near 90 degrees continuing through the end of next week.

Comet NEOWISE

If you missed it yesterday on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com, there’s a comet in the sky and it’ll become easier to find over the next week! It’ll look really nice through binoculars, especially if you can get to a dark sky away from city lights. Everything you need to know is here. The video shows you the familiar space object that serves as your guide to finding the comet over the next week, and I’ve even included some uber-cool super-closeup photos of comet 67P from the Rosetta spacecraft and Philae lander!