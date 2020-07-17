Metro Detroit weather: The heat returns

Some patchy fog Friday morning from leftover moisture and cooling overnight conditions, but it shouldn’t be a major problem for most of Metro Detroit. We are waking up to temps in the 60s and we are mostly dry other than some of the usual area, like Washtenaw, St. Clair, and Monroe Counties. Be careful!

Sunrise is at 6:12 a.m.

After suffering through the showers and slightly cooler temps yesterday, it’s back to sunshine and warmth for your finally Friday here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Look for afternoon highs between 86-90°F and light winds SW 5-10 mph and manageable mugginess. This means we will not be free of humidity, but the amount of moisture in the air becomes much more noticeable over the weekend.

Sunset is at 9:06 p.m.

We will be back in the 90s all weekend for all of Metro Detroit. Let’s not let the heat get to us, so drink lots of water, stay in the A/C, and seek shade if you are spending some time outdoors. Obvious, obligatory advice? Yes, but let’s not let our guard down! Mostly sunny Saturday and the humidity is creeping up. We will see low 90s feeling like mid to upper 90s tomorrow, and a small chance for a few afternoon pop-ups. The models have struggled with this for days, but it just might be unstable enough to see a few flare ups with the heat of the afternoon tomorrow. Don’t expect much, most of us won’t see a drop other than that sweat rolling down your body.

There’s a much better chance for showers Sunday afternoon, but not before another low 90s for a high temp. The humidity gets cranked up another notch Sunday, and we will have a heat index close to 100°F to end the weekend. So, the atmosphere will be more unstable and a passing disturbance will add to our shower and storm chances after 2 or 3 p.m. There may be a few showers Monday of next week. But it looks like we could get some decent showers and rain for the grass and garden Tuesday late into Wednesday of next week. We could always use it, and it would cool us down into the 80s for most of next week. You can always get anything you need weather wise in the Local4Casters App. It’s a free download, check it out.

