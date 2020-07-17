Metro Detroit weather: Warm, lovely Friday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday evening, Motown.

After a hotter than average day, Friday evening will be warm and fair. It will be cooler overnight. Tomorrow will be even hotter and more humid with the potential for poor air quality. Sunday will be hazy, hot and humid with thunderstorms that could be strong to severe.

Friday evening will have fair skies and warm conditions. Temperatures will be near 80°F.

Friday night will be mostly clear and mild in the city. It will be cooler in surrounding neighborhoods with temperatures in the low 60s. Motor city temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s by dawn.

The mercury skyrockets, Saturday. Under a blazing sun, temperatures soar to the low 90s. Heat indices will be in the middle 90s.

Remember to keep kids and pets away from empty vehicles and wear light loose-fitting clothes, drink plenty of water and stay near or in air-conditioned areas to stay cool and comfortable.

An Air Quality Alert will be in effect all day. Do what you can to keep air pollution levels down by using public transportation and taking a break from mowing the lawn.

The same keep-cool regimen will be needed Sunday. Highs will be between 90 and 95°F. The the heat index will be near 100°F.

The increased humidity will lead to instability which will lead to showers and thunderstorms during the middle of the day and afternoon. There is a marginal risk according to the National Weather Service of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging hail and wind.

Monday will be mostly sunny, calmer and still hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!