Metro Detroit weather: Nice start with overnight storm chances

Another fine morning around Metro Detroit with temps in the upper 50s to low and mid 60s. Hopefully it was more comfy sleeping weather, but don't expect it to last too long. We have partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog in the usual areas once again.

Sunrise is at 6:16 a.m.

It's going to be a temperate Tuesday for all of SE Lower Michigan and southern Ontario with highs hitting the lower 80s, and that's it. The humidity will be bearable and we will remain dry during the day. It's a different story overnight tonight, into your Wednesday.

Sunset is at 9:03 p.m.

Rain and thunderstorms will be coming and going Wednesday starting in the early morning hours and we do have a Marginal Risk for severe storms tomorrow. That's a weak risk, but a risk none the less. So, eyes to the skies or on radar here on the Local4Casters app on your Hump Day. We will stay in the mid 80s tomorrow, and for most of the rest of your work week too.

We will see highs in the 90s as early as Saturday. The humidity or mugginess will rise late week and this weekend so, it will be a bit uncomfortable through the weekend. We will see dry conditions Thursday through Saturday with a storm chance on your Sunday. Remember, the Local4Casters app is your guide around storms and much more, and it's free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android