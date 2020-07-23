Metro Detroit weather: Less humid air moving in

After a muggy overnight period, we’ll start to see dewpoints drop today, resulting in less humid air that you’ll notice by this afternoon. Some of us will have a cloudy start to the day, while others will have partial sunshine, but skies should become partly cloudy by this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 30 degrees Celsius), and perhaps only in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) in the Thumb. North wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:18 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:01 p.m.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low to mid 60s (16 to 18 degrees Celsius). North wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius), with comfortable humidity.

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

It’s going to heat up again this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Saturday evening will be beautiful if you’ll be grilling, or just making s’mores with the kids in your firepit, and it will remain balmy overnight, with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with just a chance for a late-day thunderstorm. Hotter and more humid, with highs in the low 90s (32 degrees Celsius).

Thunderstorm chances increase Sunday night, with very muggy lows in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Outlook for Next Week

A cold front will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday, with humid highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy with a stray afternoon shower possible on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Overnight lows from Tuesday through Friday should be in the low to mid 60s (16 to 19 degrees Celsius), so we should have relatively good sleeping weather!