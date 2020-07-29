Metro Detroit weather: Storms for some, but not all

Storms that moved in overnight have been mainly traversing the I-69 corridor. Although they are not severe storms, they are producing torrential rainfall, so be aware of possible street flooding in that area…particularly I-69, and also I-75 near Flint if headed out early this morning. On the bright side, part of an area that is in moderate drought is getting beneficial rain.

Otherwise, rainfall has been slim pickings for the rest of us. As for the day ahead, most of us should have a break from the rain this morning into the lunch hour, then scattered showers and storms will pop up this afternoon. While more of us likely won’t see rain than will, any storm – particularly on the eastside – could produce strong wind gusts, so stay weather-aware this afternoon by monitoring the Local4Casters weather app’s live radar.

Highs today will range from low 80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius) in the Thumb, to upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius) in Lenawee and Monroe Counties. Southwest to west wind at 8 to 13 mph, but gusty near thunderstorms.

Today’s sunrise is at 624 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:55 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear tonight, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with comfy lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and cooler in the suburbs!

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the low 80s (27 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Saturday should remain dry…our weekend gets off to a great start with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

A wave of low pressure still appears on track to move northeast toward us in the Sunday / Monday timeframe, but today’s computer models are not producing nearly as much rain with it as they did yesterday. It now appears that scattered rain is possible these two days, with highs generally near or a little above 80 degrees (27 to 28 degrees Celsius).

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine

A tropical system is likely to form and track through the Caribbean islands over the next couple of days, with the southeast U.S. coast very much in play…including Florida. There is a lot of uncertainty in the storm’s exact path, so stay tuned. But friends and relatives from the Carolinas through Florida should remain alert, and they (and you) can easily monitor its progress on our app’s hurricane page. As for intensity, this forecast is complicated as well for a number of reasons. But it is prudent to expect that this storm will become either a strong tropical storm, and possibly approach hurricane strength.