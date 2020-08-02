Metro Detroit weather: Showers still possible Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 2 p.m. Sunday.

Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Some of the heaviest, most widespread rain moved through Detroit and the region at dawn. The rest of the morning and day will have showers that are lighter and more scattered.

Flooding remains a hazard in waterlogged areas. Clouds limit how high temperatures rise. Scattered showers are still in the forecast Monday and Primary Day, Tuesday. It becomes sunnier and warmer Wednesday and the rest of this week.

Sunday afternoon will have steady rain at its start. Showers become lighter and more scattered, but streets remain damp. Overcast skies will keep temperatures in the low and middle 70s for highs.

Sunday evening will be cool with scattered showers. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees.

Sunset is at 8:51 p.m.

Sunday night will be cooler with more widely scattered showers. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Rain remains scattered and possible Primary Day, Tuesday. It will not prevent voters from going to the polls. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Wednesday and the rest of the week become brighter and warmer. Skies will be sunny, Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Thursday will have blue skies with afternoon temperatures near 80 degrees. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm with daytime temperatures in the low and middle 80s.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Wind E 6-12 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 76 degrees

Lake Huron

Sunday: Wind E 6-14 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 72 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Wind E 6-12 knots, Waves 0-2 ft., Water Temp 74 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Showers, mild. Highs in the low and mid 70s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Showers late, cooler. Highs in the low 70s.

