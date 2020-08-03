Metro Detroit weather: Wet pattern continues Sunday night through Primary Day, Tuesday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

After soggy conditions during the day, Sunday, scattered showers return overnight. This unsettled pattern continues Monday with more showers and thunderstorms, but it will be warm. Primary Day, Tuesday, has some showers, too. Sunnier, warmer conditions return afterward.

Sunday night will be cooler with showers returning after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Rain remains scattered and possible Primary Day, Tuesday. It will not prevent voters from going to the polls. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Wednesday and the rest of the week become brighter and warmer. Skies will be sunny, Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Thursday will have blue skies with afternoon temperatures near 80 degrees. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm with daytime temperatures in the low and middle 80s.

