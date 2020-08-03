74ºF

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Sanilac County until 10:45 a.m. Monday

Storm located near Ubly

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Sanilac County on Aug. 3, 2020.
SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Sanilac County until 10:45 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service announced.

A severe storm was seen near Ubly moving east at 25 mph, officials said.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are possible, as well as torrential rainfall that could lead to flooding, according to the NWS.

The storm is expected to be near Forestville around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Redman, Parisville, White Rock, Rapson, New Greenleaf, Tyre, Ruth, Palms, Helena and Verona could also be affected.

