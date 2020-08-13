Metro Detroit weather: Warm Thursday evening under fair skies

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday evening, Motown.

This evening and tonight will be warm to mild and comfortable, again. More sunshine and summer heat are on the way for tomorrow. The weekend will be warm with showers and thunderstorms thrown back into the mix.

Thursday evening will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the 80s before dinner time, then in the 70s afterward.

Sunset is at 8:31 p.m. ET.

Thursday night will be mild with low humidity. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Friday will be more muggy and hotter. Highs will be in the upper eighties to 90°F. Heat indices will be in the low 90s.

Just remember your taking advantage of your keep-cool safety tips. Drink plenty of water when exercising or working outdoors. Wear light and loose-fitting clothes. Always keep children and pets away from empty vehicles.

Saturday will be partly sunny warm. I will be in lower middle 80s with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as early as mid-afternoon.

Sunday has a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Watch out for heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Afternoon temps will be in the low 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and not as warm. It’ll be more comfortable as well with daytime temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s each day.

