Metro Detroit weather: Warm, eventually becoming sunnier Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

It is less stormy in Detroit and Southeast Michigan, and stays like that as we roll into the afternoon.

Skies slowly turn brighter as it becomes warmer. Less humid air returns before bedtime. More comfortable weather remains for the rest of the week; or, at least, the beginning and middle of it.

Sunday afternoon becomes brighter with skies gradually going from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday evening will be clear and mild. A dry northwesterly wind will drop temperatures to the low 70s by dinnertime.

Sunset is at 8:32 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and cooler. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable with lower humidity. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be sunny and cooler. Still warm but with daytime temperatures in the middle and upper 70s.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday become warmer with seasonable humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s, Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will have high temperatures closer to 85 degrees.

