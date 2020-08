Metro Detroit weather: Fair skies and becoming crisp, cooler Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Skies are clearing tonight as it become cooler. It remains dry after 0.85 inches of rain earlier today. It become warm, tomorrow, with a few more raindrops for some. The week will generally be dry and warm with comfortable humidity and seasonable warmth.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and cooler. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable with lower humidity. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be sunny and cooler. Still warm but with daytime temperatures in the middle and upper 70s.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday become warmer with seasonable humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will have high temperatures closer to 85 degrees.

