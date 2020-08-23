Metro Detroit weather: Warm, dry Sunday evening; hot tomorrow with storms possible

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

After a 90-degree-day, it remains very warm Sunday evening. It will be mild overnight. Hot and humid weather remains tomorrow with a chance of showers and thunderstorms that mean business.

Sunday evening remains very warm under puffy clouds. Temperatures will be in the 80s.

Sunset is at 8:22 p.m.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

It remains hot and muggy, Monday. The morning will be sunny and warm with highs in the 80s before lunchtime. Afterward, billowing clouds will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy downpours and higher winds. There is a marginal risk of strong to severe storms, so stay alert. The best place to be is indoors if there is any potential for damage or hazardous weather.

Tuesday will be sweltering, as well. There is another marginal risk of dangerous storm activity. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will be bright and hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies each day.

Showers and storms return Friday, and it will not be as hot. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be warm and wonderful with lower humidity. Daytime temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

