Metro Detroit weather: Thunderstorm chances last into weekend

DETROIT – Summer is screaming, “I’m not gone yet!”

Thunderstorm chances will last into the weekend, accompanied by a warm and humid Friday finish. But relief is just around the corner.

Wettest of the week

Scattered thunderstorms won’t really exit the forecast until lunchtime Saturday. That same pesky front that’s been hanging around all week will drape itself across the area for the next day and a half. Add in plenty of humidity and some strong midlevel winds, and we’ll be dodging drops on-and-off through the first part of the weekend.

The accumulated rain over that period will top an inch in some areas. We might see an isolated 2-inch total, but any way you cut it, we’re getting a healthy drink of water going into the weekend.

The strength of those storms bears watching. We’ll be in the slight risk category for severe weather that entire time, so the potential is there for a quick, damaging wind gust.

For Thursday night, any storms should be fairly scattered. Closer to daybreak Friday, they’ll start covering more of the area. The front will finally exit the area around sunrise Saturday morning, but the showers might linger until noon in a few spots.

Temps drop

As that front exits, humidity will be decreasing through the day Saturday. Plus, cooler air will keep us at or below normal through the end of next week. So that translates into pleasant, seasonable afternoons and cool, comfortable nights. Storm chances dot the forecast next week, but we’ll be dry a lot more than wet.

Track the radar: