Metro Detroit weather: Not as hot, but warm and less humid Saturday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

A cold front has passed and a west-northwesterly wind is blowing in more comfortable air.

It will be warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Then it will be clearer and cooler, tonight. Our solar system’s ringed planet will be visible. Sunday will have blue skies and remain comfortable.

Saturday afternoon slowly becomes sunnier. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Saturday evening will be fair with cooler, more crisp conditions. Temps will be near 70 degrees by sunset. Shortly afterward, Saturn will be visible to the upper right of the waxing moon.

Sunset is at 8:11 p.m.

Saturday night will be clear and cool. Overnight lows will be in the low and mid 50s.

Sunday will be sunny, not as warm but delightful. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The chance of showers and storms returns Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as higher temperatures work their way back into the picture. Highs will be in the low 80s each day.

