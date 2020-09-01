Metro Detroit weather: Tuesday brings this week’s best, but not only, rain chance

DETROIT – Our best shot at rain this week is coming Tuesday night, but it’s not the only chance. Also, this summer heat and humidity won’t be around much longer.

Solid storm shot

A cold front will stall out over us Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. That will focus showers and storms along it through the evening. We’re technically in a marginal risk for severe weather, so we’ll have to watch for the potential of a 50–60 mph wind gust.

The bigger concern will be downpours that might hit the same area more than once. There will be plenty of moisture for these to work with. Considering how much we picked up late last week, some isolated flash flooding isn’t out of the question.

Most of the activity will be between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. There might be some quicker, lighter showers in spots overnight. Otherwise, we’re dry until Thursday, but that will be a moisture-starved system that will keep most of the rain in our North Zone. Even there, it won’t be a lot.

Turning cooler

We’ll start to notice lower humidity by the second half of Wednesday, but the noticeably cooler temperatures won’t arrive until Friday. Most of us will have 70-degree highs from then through Labor Day on Monday.

Then, it’s highs in the 60s starting Tuesday! Football weather is coming, whether football does or not.

Labor Day rain

Most of our three-day holiday weekend will be dry, but showers and storms might creep in earlier on Sunday.

Expect to see some activity by late in the afternoon Sunday, with the bulk of the rain coming in the evening hours. Some might linger into Monday, but most of the holiday itself will be dry.

Track the radar: