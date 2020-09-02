Metro Detroit weather: Sticky...for now

As expected, the humidity came roaring back on Tuesday, and you likely noticed the difference if you stepped outside. That humidity also meant that the scattered thunderstorms which developed had torrential downpours, and Metro Airport set another daily rainfall record, with 0.94 inches of rain eclipsing the old record of 0.90 inches set in 1952.

We are starting our Wednesday on the steamy side, but it won’t end that way as a cold front sweeping across the area early this afternoon will sweep out the moisture…you’ll really notice the difference between this morning and late this afternoon. A few showers, perhaps even with a rumble of thunder, are possible at any point through early afternoon, but I don’t expect widespread coverage, nor the intensity that we saw Tuesday evening. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius), with south wind early shifting to the west behind the cold front, and gusting to 20 mph by this afternoon.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:00 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:05 p.m.

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with comfortable lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius). Wind will steadily diminish this evening and eventually become calm air.

Mostly sunny and becoming breezy on Thursday, then partly cloudy by late afternoon as a cold front approaches. Wednesday’s cold front will leave the atmosphere too dry to generate any precipitation with this front…all we’ll see is some clouds. Highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to start our Friday, then becoming partly cloudy as some fair weather cumulus clouds pop up starting late morning. Much cooler highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be another breezy day.

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Holiday Weekend Outlook

Saturday still looks like an absolutely amazing day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Saturday evening will be spectacular for your grilling plans, and we’ll remain mostly clear overnight, with lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

If you’ve been following my weather articles this week, you know that I’ve been concerned about the disagreement among some of the long-range computer models. At this point, I’m going to keep the daytime hours dry on Sunday…but it’s a close call. Highs will increase to near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). Just keep an eye on our app’s live radar if you’ll be grilling dinner or have other outside plans in the evening.

Shower and thunderstorms chances rise dramatically Sunday night, with lows near 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius).

Labor Day is a big question mark…I cannot rule out a shower, because the models are all over the place with the timing and placement of the advancing cold front. But parts of the day…perhaps large parts of the day…will probably end up dry. Highs should cool into the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius). Stay tuned…