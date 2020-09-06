Metro Detroit weather: Warm with increasing clouds Sunday

DETROIT – Sunday, sunshine reemerges, and it becomes warmer. Afternoon temperatures will be 80°F. Sunday night will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible.

Welcome to Labor Day Monday! It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, especially in the morning and midday. Daytime temperatures will be near 80 degrees with enough sunshine.

Showers will be on and off Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low and middle 70s. Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday: Scattered showers. Wind WSW 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 75 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind NW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 74 degrees

Sunday: Wind NNW 6-14 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 74 degrees

Labor Day, Monday: Scattered showers. WSW 12-18, Waves 1-3 ft., Water temp 74 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday: Scattered showers. Wind WSW 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 70 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind NW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 69 degrees

Sunday: Wind NNW 6-14 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 69 degrees

Labor Day, Monday: Scattered showers. WSW 12-18, Waves 1-3 ft., Water temp 68 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Scattered showers. Wind WSW 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 73 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind NW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 72 degrees

Sunday: Wind NNW 6-14 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 72 degrees

Labor Day, Monday: Scattered showers. WSW 12-18, Waves 1-3 ft., Water temp 72 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Sunny, cool to mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, chilly. Lows in the low 40s.

Sunday: Showers likely, cool to mild. Highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Labor Day, Monday: Showers early, then mostly cloudy. Cool. Highs in the low 60s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Sunny, cool to mild. Highs in the low 60s near Lake Superior and the middle and upper 60s elsewhere.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, chilly. Lows in the low and middle 40s.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, cool to mild. Highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Labor Day, Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly to cool and brisk. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

