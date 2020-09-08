Metro Detroit weather: More rain chances

At the time I am writing this (4:10 a.m.), another batch of rain with some lightning and thunder is moving into the area. There is nothing to worry about from a severe standpoint…this is just regular thundershower activity. By this afternoon, any rain left in the area will be scattered, perhaps with some drizzle around.

Temperatures today will range from near 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius) in the Thumb, to the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius) across the central part of the area, to the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) near the state line.

Northeast wind at 7 to 12 mph plus the still-high lake levels means that another Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been posted for the Lake Huron shoreline areas of the Thumb until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:07 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:54 p.m.

Cloudy with a few showers around Tuesday night, and lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius). North wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with just a small chance for a scattered shower. Highs will range from the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius) in the Thumb to the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) near the state line.

Cloudy Wednesday night with a few showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Thursday…a scattered morning shower is still possible…with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy skies Thursday evening gradually become partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius). As long as we get this sunshine, it’ll be a nice day to finish out the work week.

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Saturday still looks dry, although skies will become mostly cloudy during the day. Highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius). If you need to get the lawn cut this weekend, I suggest doing it Saturday.

With a bit of luck, perhaps we hold onto the dry weather into early Saturday evening before rain showers move in. That would allow us to do some grilling…but don’t make plans just yet, as even a slight adjustment in timing could bring rain into the evening hours. Overnight lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Sunday probably starts with some showers, but those move out and we should be dry for the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).