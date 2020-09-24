Metro Detroit weather: Heading to the 80s again

A layer of clouds is moving over SE Lower Michigan early this Thursday morning, but no rain leaking from these clouds. The layer of insulation is keeping temps on the milder side as you head outside. It’s mainly in the mid 50s with the usual patchy fog in some more rural and rolling places like Port Huron and in The Thumb north.

Sunrise is at 7:23 a.m.

The clouds will take several hours to clear, and as they clear we will see temps shoot up to near 80°F once again! So mostly cloudy to mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and light winds SW 5-12 mph.

Sunset it at 7:26 p.m.

We should stay on the mostly clear side once we clear out today, and that means tons of sunshine and warmth for your Finally Friday. We will see lows in the lower 50s or slightly cooler, and highs... you guessed it, right around 80°F.

There is a slight change to the weekend forecast and that means holding off rain chances until the very end of your weekend. Saturday looks glorious with every bit of Summer in this first weekend of Fall. Highs should hit the lower 80s Saturday and the humidity is up a bit making it feel a little sticky and even warmer.

Sunday rain and/or storm chances should hold off until after dinner. So, a partly sunny day becoming cloudy with rain chances after 8 p.m. Sunday. We will likely stay in the mid 70s due to more cloud cover, but if we get a few hours of milky sunshine, we may see 80°F again. It all goes downhill late Sunday night and into next week. Rain chances crank up Monday for a few days, and temps are dropping into the 50s and 60s for most of next week. Don’t forget, the Local 4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our crazy, changing weather and it’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android