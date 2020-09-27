Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers develop Sunday evening, more likely tomorrow

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Clouds continue to lower and thicken this evening and overnight. Scattered showers arrive and develop from northern Indiana. The better chance for widespread wet weather exists tomorrow, especially in the afternoon. It becomes cooler, then much chillier later this week.

Sunday evening will be cloudy and mild. Scattered sprinkles and light rain move in from the southwest. Temperatures will be in the low 70s then 60s.

Yom Kippur begins. Sunset is at 7:21 p.m.

Sunday night will be cloudy with additional scattered rain. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Monday will be cooler with widespread, heavier showers more likely. It will be wetter in the afternoon than the morning. Drivers must be careful on wet roads. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cool. Daytime temperatures will be in the low and middle 60s.

Scattered showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler than average conditions continue with low 60s on Wednesday and upper 50s Thursday.

Friday will be sunnier but remain cool. Highs in the middle and upper 50s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center