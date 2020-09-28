Metro Detroit weather: Expect rain 4 of the next 7 days

DETROIT – The curtain has fallen on summer’s encore. We’ve entered a very autumnal phase that will take us well into October.

Rain returns

We’re finishing up a dreary Monday. This might be hard to believe, but it’s been more than two weeks since we’ve picked up measurable rain at Detroit Metro Airport.

Now that the seal is broken, expect rain four of the next seven days. Showers might get a bit heavier Monday evening, but we’ll dry out after midnight.

Tuesday will bring a few widely scattered sprinkles before widespread rain returns Wednesday and Thursday.

Temps tumble

Now that temperatures have dropped below normal, we won’t get back above that for the next 10 days, at least.

Normal highs are in the upper 60s and will be in the mid-60s by the end of the forecast. Expect morning starts in the 40s for most locations, with some 30s on Saturday and Sunday morning.

Even though the weekend will feature the chilliest temperatures, we’ll also get a pair of dry days with a decent amount of sun.

Unremarkable September

With October being just three days away, we’re looking back at September’s numbers, and it’s been a fairly unremarkable month, at least in terms of average temperature and rainfall.

We’ll likely end up about 1 degree below normal for average monthly temperature and about an inch or so above normal for precipitation. That will keep us away from any top-20 lists.

Track the radar: