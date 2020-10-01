Metro Detroit weather: Cold rain, wind before next week’s rebound

DETROIT – Fall keeps sinking its claws into Southeast Michigan with cooler temperatures, blustery breezes and cold rain. We’re not quite to the fall-iest part of the forecast yet, but next week’s rebound is evident.

Pair of chilly nights

Many of us will end up in the 30s overnight, especially away from the east side lakes, and we’ll go right back to those marks Friday night into Saturday morning.

Patchy frost is possible, mainly in the West Zone, but no advisories have been posted for our side of the state. Wind speeds may be just high enough to prevent frost in most locations. Frost seems more likely Friday night into Saturday.

Half wet weekend

Friday will be dry, except for some North Zone showers, which are possible.

Saturday will be a crisp, but an otherwise acceptable, fall day. Expect partly cloudy skies to start the weekend with afternoon highs rebounding to the mid 50s. That’s about 10 degrees below normal.

Rain returns Sunday, starting early and staying with us until well past sunset. Highs Sunday will also be in the mid-50s, with a slightly milder start because of more cloud cover and a southwest flow.

October recovery

The first week in October is promising warmer temperatures, with 60s through midweek and possibly some 70s by next weekend.

There will be some rain around Tuesday and Wednesday, but the bulk of next week looks dry. Hopefully that will make this weekend’s cold snap easier to handle.

