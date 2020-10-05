Metro Detroit weather: Dry stretch ahead as temperatures rise

DETROIT – Fall has marked its territory, but temperatures are on the upswing. We’ve got a lot of unseasonable warmth ahead, and hardly a drop of rain.

Warming up

Every day of October has delivered below-normal temperatures, including four straight days with highs in the 50s. That all changes Tuesday, as a surge of milder air takes us to ‘unseasonably warm’ and keeps us there for six of the next seven days.

Mornings will be crisp, with temperatures generally in the 40s, but the afternoons will take us near 70 degrees for much of the forecast. Normal highs are in the mid -60s for this part of October.

Dry for days

The forecast maps are pretty active all week. We have multiple cold fronts slicing through the southern end of the state, but the air is very dry, which will keep rain chances next to nothing through the start of next week.

Tuesday night into the overnight hours Wednesday morning is the only time we might see a sprinkle, and that chance should be confined to the far end of the North Zone. It’s likely that most of us won’t see any precipitation until next week.

Delta targets the Delta

The big national weather story this week is soon-to-be Hurricane Delta. It’s still south of Jamaica, but will shoot into the Gulf of Mexico by midweek and make landfall along the U.S. Gulf coast likely on Friday as a category 2 hurricane.

The forecast path is centered near New Orleans. We’ll continue to track it, and you can, too on the Local 4Casters app. Tap the “More” button at the bottom of the screen and select Hurricane Tracker to see the latest data and forecasts for this storm.

