Metro Detroit weather: Relatively warm with clouds overhead, Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

You can feel the higher temps and higher humidity, this evening. Wind directions are changing, and that means chilly changes overnight. Sunday will be cooler than today. Then, higher temps return Monday with reinforcing chilly air to follow.

Saturday evening will be cloudy but warm in most of southeast Michigan. A northeasterly wind off Lake Huron will develop north of Hall Road (M-59), which means cooler conditions for our North Zone. Detroit and most of Southeast Michigan will have temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. Port Huron, Lapeer and communities in the Thumb will have temps in the 50s and low 60s.

Sunset is at 6:59 p.m.

Saturday night goes from cloudy and wet to partly cloudy and dry. It becomes much cooler with the passage of a cold front. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and low 50s. Air conditioners will have to be switched to heaters.

Sunday will be partly sunny and cooler. It will be crisp with more beautiful fall colors. Highs will be in the low and middle 60s.

Clouds and scattered showers return, Monday. It will be milder with afternoon temperatures in the low 70s.

Another cold front brings cooler weather again, mid-week. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the middle 60s. Wednesday will have blue skies with daytime temperatures in the low and middle 60s.

