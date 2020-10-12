Metro Detroit weather: Cool to Chilly Sunday Night, Milder Monday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

It continues to cool down, tonight, but it will be seasonable. Clouds will be overhead, but it will be dry. Monday will have higher temps with some wet weather late. Colder weather arrives at the end of this week.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

Sunrise is at 7:43 a.m. ET.

Rain arrives, Monday, along with milder air. Highs will be near or just above 70 degrees.

Tuesday becomes sunnier and cooler, again. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Daytime temps will be in the low 60s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with scattered showers. Cooler, again, with highs near 60 degrees.

Then, it gets chillier Friday through Sunday. Even with mainly sunny skies, daytime temps stay in the 50s. Lows will be in the 30s.

