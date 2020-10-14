Metro Detroit weather: Days start to get colder

DETROIT – Clouds kept a lid on temperatures Wednesday. Now our mornings start to get even colder as we head toward the weekend. Rain chances return, too as a pretty active pattern emerges.

Chill Settles In

Following our below normal finish, temperatures overnight into Thursday morning may rise a bit to the low 60s around midnight. But we’ll wake up in the mid 50s and only see numbers move a few degrees to afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Thursday night into Friday morning, we settle into the 30s as skies clear. That should lead to areas of frost by daybreak. Check out our 4ZONE forecast to see the numbers in your neighborhood. Friday night will be even cooler with some sub-freezing temperatures outside the Metro Zone. Morning temperatures moderate from Sunday through next week, but afternoon highs will stay consistently in the 50s.

Active Pattern

We’ll see multiple systems advance through southeast Michigan over the coming days. None of these will be big rain-producers. But we will see a few scattered showers Thursday afternoon. Then a sprinkle is possible in the West and North Zones Friday. Saturday evening brings a better rain chance, but it doesn’t last long. Then three straight days of rain chances await us after the weekend.