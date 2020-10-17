Metro Detroit weather: Cool, crisp Saturday afternoon with a Lakeshore Flood Advisory

DETROIT – A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Macomb, Monroe, St. Clair and Wayne counties from 5 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

After a frosty start, it will be cool with more sunshine this afternoon. A blanket of clouds will keep it from getting too cold tonight. Cool again Sunday with a chance of rain after lunchtime.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly partly sunny and cool. Temperatures will be below average by 5 degrees at the most. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Saturday evening will be fair and cooler. Temperatures will be near 50°F by dinnertime.

Sunset is at 6:47 p.m.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Sunday will have increasing clouds with cool conditions. Possibly near 60°F. Those clouds will thicken and lower during the afternoon and produce some scattered rain showers after 2 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday will have scattered showers and slightly lower temperatures. Afternoon temps will be in the middle 50s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a few remaining raindrops. Daytime temperatures reach 60°F.

Thursday and Friday will be sunnier and a bit milder. Highs will be in the lower middle 60s each day.

