Metro Detroit weather: Cool with overcast skies, Saturday night; Lakeshore Flood Advisory

DETROIT – A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Macomb, Monroe, St. Clair and Wayne Counties until 8 a.m., Sunday.

Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Skies remain cloudy and chilly overnight. There’s a chance of a few sprinkles after midnight and at dawn. There will be a greater chance of rain, Sunday afternoon. More showers are possible early next week. Then, skies will be brighter and temps will be a bit higher afterward.

Saturday night will be cloudy and chilly with widely scattered sprinkles and showers. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Sunrise is at 7:50 a.m.

Sunday will have increasing clouds with cool conditions. Possibly near 60°F. Those clouds will thicken and lower during the afternoon and produce some scattered rain showers after 2 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday will have scattered showers and slightly lower temperatures. Afternoon temps will be in the middle 50s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a few remaining raindrops. Daytime temperatures reach 60°F.

Thursday and Friday will be sunnier and a bit milder. Highs will be in the lower middle 60s each day.

