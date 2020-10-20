Metro Detroit weather: Cold, foggy morning in the 40s

A little bit of fog, and a little spit and drizzle as you step outside on a Tuesday morning around Metro Detroit. There’s not a lot to the wet weather on radar, but low clouds are creating some patchy fog and mist as temps dip into the upper 30s to low 40s through most of the morning. Bundle up as you head out for that bike ride, jog, or walk with the dog.

Sunrise is at 7:52 a.m.

After the low clouds lift, and that fog and mist fades away, we will get into a cool but decent day today. You can expect a partly sunny day with highs about five to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, heading into the mid 50s. We will have light winds blowing off the Big Lakes ENE 5-10 mph and a mostly quiet Tuesday ahead.

Sunset is at 6:43 p.m.

Showers will begin to spread across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario late, late tonight and more likely overnight. Temps will stay on the mild side in the upper 40s to low 50s with rain and scattered thundershowers which may wake some of us up. It looks like the best window for showers and storms will be 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

After morning showers Wednesday, we should see partly to even mostly sunny skies and highs into the low and middle 60s. A very similar set up greets us Thursday with a few morning drips, and then clearing as highs take aim at 65° to 70°F both Thursday and Friday. We have a better shot of 70°F or warmer Friday with sun and clouds through the mid afternoon, but it’s followed by rain threat through the late afternoon or evening

Your Metro Detroit weekend will cool back down into the 40s and 50s and we may see a few showers on Sunday. We will update you as the focus into our weekend crystal ball becomes clearer. Don’t forget, the Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our crazy, changing weather and it’s free!

