Metro Detroit weather: 2 more rounds of rain before weekend

DETROIT – We’ve got two more rounds of rain to get through before the weekend, and there are some changes to Sunday’s forecast. Stick around to the end for a sneak peek at Halloween.

Nighttime rain

Our pattern of getting wet after sunset continues. Rain arrives even later overnight, but will last through much of Thursday morning, especially in the North Zone, which will be the last to dry out around lunchtime.

Then, on Friday, another round of rain moves in, half of which will be post-sunset. But this strong cold front appears to be in a hurry to get here and get going. Rain and some thunder move in during the afternoon and will linger through the late evening.

Quick 'N mild

We’ve got about 36 hours of above-normal temperatures heading our way. Thursday’s high (which won’t show up until late evening) will hit the mid-60s.

Friday will start only a few degrees cooler than that and get us to the low and mid-70s before the rain arrives early in the afternoon.

Temperatures crash behind the front, bringing back the 30s in many locations by Saturday morning. Then, we’re below normal through all of next week.

Weekend changes

It looks like a half-and-half forecast for the upcoming weekend.

Saturday will be completely dry with more clouds than sun. The rain we’ve been advertising for Sunday will arrive even sooner. Some models are suggesting the first drops will fall by mid- to late morning.

Regardless, expect a wet afternoon and evening with some pretty healthy rain amounts arriving at night. The system might linger into the first part of Monday morning’s commute as well.

Trick-or-treat peek

Halloween is still a week-and-a-half away, but if you’re making plans, the early data suggests it will be dry and colder than normal.

Afternoon highs should be around 50 degrees, so temps will be firmly in the 40s during candy primetime. Temperatures are more reliable than precipitation when forecasting this far out, so come back for updates on whether the skies will stay rain-free.

