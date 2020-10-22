Metro Detroit weather: October storms and warmth

Once again, some of us are waking up to the pitter patter of raindrops and even some lightning and thunder. The rain and storm threat will gradually lift northward through the day, so those farthest south see the rain end by mid-morning, with later timing the farther north you are. There will also be a very gradual development of sunshine from south to north…but any sun we get will lag the end of the rain.

Temperatures will vary greatly across the area. Farthest south where the rain ends earlier and you get a longer chance at some sunshine, temperatures may get close to 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius). Meanwhile, the farther northern part of our area may have trouble getting to 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

A northeast wind will shift to the east, and then to the southeast, at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:55 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:40 p.m.

Partly cloudy and mild Thursday night, with temps probably not far from 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius) when we wake up Friday morning. South wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday will start with at least partial sunshine, and it’ll be a warm day. Clouds will increase, and a line of thunderstorms will cross the area during the afternoon. Given that the front will come through during the warmest part of the day, and given that the far eastside will warm up the most, that’s the area that needs to be especially aware for some strong – and possibly severe – wind gusts from these storms. Outside of the storms, it will be a breezy day overall, with highs reaching the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy and much cooler Friday night, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius) by Saturday morning. That’ll be some serious weather whiplash after what we’ll have on Friday.

Partly cloudy on Saturday, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

There’s now a change to the Sunday forecast…the next weather system seems to be slowing down, so I’m going to hold off on the rain chance until either very late in the day or, more likely, Sunday night. We may be able to get more yard work done on Sunday than I expected the past few days!