Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures to drop after Friday storms

DETROIT – Showers exit on Friday evening on the heels of a strong front. Temperatures dive from highs in the 80s earlier today to lows in the 30s.

Chilling Out

We got a fleeting reminder of summer to close out the work week. But its back to fall for the weekend and beyond. Temperatures will end up in the 30s by daybreak. Get used to that! Six of the next seven days will start below 40 degrees. Highs for the weekend will barely get to 50 degrees, almost ten degrees below normal for late October. In fact, temperatures will remain around that range through Halloween.

Mainly Dry

Not many rain chances lie ahead. Sunday after midnight will be our next chance. That will keep us wet through Monday. Otherwise, a front will come through mainly dry Wednesday. Then we’re not expecting rain until Sunday of next weekend. We should see a decent amount of sunshine on the dry days too.

Halloween Forecast

The forecast still looks dry on Halloween. Much like the week leading up to it, expect highs only in the upper 40s. That will make “candy time” chilly. Partly cloudy skies will be the rule through the day with dry conditions expected through the night on the 31st.