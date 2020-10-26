Metro Detroit weather: A few Monday showers

Hope you had a great weekend! We are starting off the new work week with areas of drizzle and light showers around. Those should diminish through the morning hours, and I think we’ll be just mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Temps won’t rise a whole lot…starting the day around 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius) and only rising to a high in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius). North to northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:00 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:34 p.m. This is the last week before the time change: we fall back an hour this Saturday night and go back onto Eastern Standard Time. So next week, the sun will rise and set an hour earlier.

Mostly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). Northwest to west wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday…some of us, especially in the western part of the area, may get some sun by mid-to-late afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Wednesday…this will probably be the nicest day of the work week…with highs rebounding back into the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius). It’ll feel pretty nice out there in the afternoon sunshine!

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops on Thursday…for some of us…as a strong low pressure area moves this way from the southwest U.S. (this is the same system that’s causing the current snowstorm in Colorado) and possibly taps into some of the moisture from Hurricane Zeta. All computer models currently suggest a sharp cutoff of the rain pattern, with rain likely the farther south you are, and just scattered showers to the north (Lake Effect showers from Lake Huron). Highs barely reaching 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) and, adding insult to injury, it’ll be a breezy day.

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly sunny as the day progresses on Friday. Highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, and frost is likely. Lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

My Halloween forecast from last week remains rock solid: expect a beautiful day on Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Halloween evening will be mostly clear, with temperatures quickly falling into the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius) by 8:00 p.m., and into the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius) by Sunday morning. **Don’t forget to set your clocks BACK one hour before you go to bed.**

Sunday should start partly cloudy, but a band of showers will cross the area ahead of a cold front, and then it’ll become partly cloudy again, and breezy. Obviously, trying to exactly time a cold front this far in advance is chancy, so stay tuned and I’ll update this part of the forecast through the week.

Outlook for Next Week

The first week of November (can it really be November already?) looks pretty nice. The long range models suggest a mostly dry week with plenty of sunshine, and highs generally in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius)…and perhaps in the upper 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday.