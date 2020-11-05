Metro Detroit weather: Record high within reach Thursday

DETROIT – Good Thursday morning!

We have very mild temps around all of Metro Detroit as you head out to temps in the upper 40s and mainly 50s.

Skies are partly cloudy and will keep filling in with more clouds through the morning. That will keep our blanket of insolation and keep temps right where they are through the morning. Roads are dry, and our skies will likely stay that way for a while.

SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

We have a shot at a record high today, and the clouds will be the ultimate variable in whether we get there or not. I’m going with not. Highs will stop in the mid and upper 60s as skies stay partly sunny through the afternoon.

If we had a little more afternoon sun, these warming winds SW 5-15 mph would help us warm into the 70s and the record high today is 74F. We have better chances of record high temps into your weekend as a sign of the warming trend sticking around.

SUNSET: 5:21 PM

The sun will be beaming in our Pure Michigan skies tomorrow, and Friday highs will be a degree or three warmer than today. The winds are a little lighter too making for an ideal dry day Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Saturday and Sunday are likely our best shot at setting records here in Metro Detroit.

Saturday sunshine will bring highs to near 70F and a chance to tie or break the record high which is only 70F. It’s the same old song and dance Sunday as we hit upper 60s and low 70s with tons of sun and our record to match Sunday in Detroit is only 71F. Again, we have a good shot both days this weekend. Enjoy!

Next week starts very mild too with temps in the 70s possibly Monday and Tuesday, but again the clouds will determine our highs Tuesday. Sunshine Monday, and then increasing clouds Tuesday ahead of our next weather maker in the form of rain. That looks to be late Tuesday into Wednesday of next week, and it will cool things back down. Remember, the Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our crazy, changing weather, and it’s free!

