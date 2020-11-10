Metro Detroit Weather: Another record within reach

DETROIT – We could see our fourth straight day of record high temperatures in Metro Detroit on this mild Tuesday. Good morning! The mid 70s from Monday has helped our Tuesday morning temps stay on the mild side, so get set for 50s to near 60F as you head out and about. Clouds will be pouring in this morning, and the southerly breezes wills start to increase throughout the morning and afternoon.

SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

Today’s afternoon Record High in Detroit is only 68F, and we may be near that mark by lunchtime. Unfortunately, clouds will fill our skies for portions of the day and that will keep our temps slightly cooler than yesterday, but still near or just above 70F today. Those pesky breezes become SSE 7-17 mph gusting 20-30 mph at times. We cannot rule out an isolated sprinkle in spots as some of the clouds thicken and lower early this afternoon. This is all ahead of a cold front, showers, and a big change coming Wednesday. So,let’s enjoy this last day of an unusually warm and extended stretch of weather.

SUNSET: 5:16 PM

A cold front will be racing through Metro Detroit after midnight, or early Wednesday morning with rain and isolated thundershowers. We should get a decent downpour bookended by scattered showers between 1-6am.

Veteran’s Day Wednesday will dry out quickly, and we will see the old sun returning for a very pretty looking afternoon. But, the cooler air keeps pouring in through the day as we hover mainly in the mid 50s. The winds are still pesky WSW to WNW 7-17mph as a sign that we are heading back to reality.

Plenty of sunshine for your Thursday and Friday with cool 20s to low 30s early, and highs only in the low 50s. Clouds increase Saturday before Sunday showers rain down in the morning which means we cannot rule out a wintry mix in spots to begin the second half of our weekend. Don’t worry, no big snowstorms in the forecast yet. Remember, the Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our crazy, changing weather, and it’s free!

