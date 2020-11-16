Metro Detroit weather: Wind Advisory now in effect, windy with sct. showers tonight

DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne until 4 a.m. Monday.

Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

Hazardous wind and wind gusts still exist Sunday evening as the temperature continues to drop. Please remain safe with wicked winds and high wind gusts. Once the warning expires, it remains breezy and gets colder, tonight and tomorrow.

Sustained winds with lows at 20 to 30 mph and wind gusts will be as high as 50 mph. Watch out for wind blown debris or downed power lines. If you come across any downed wires, please stay away and keep everyone far away and call the authorities immediately.

Also, it is an excellent keep all mobile devices fully charged. If generators are being or have to be used, make sure they are, at least, 25 feet away from your home. Extinguish any fires from candles or fireplaces before bed.

Winds relax, but it will still be breezy Sunday night. Wind gusts will be down to 35 mph, and sustained winds will be between 15 and 25 mph. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible, especially north of 8 Mile Road. It becomes colder with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s by dawn.

Monday will be partly sunny and chilly. It will be breezy with high temperatures in the middle 40s. Monday evening will have a few scattered showers.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a little chillier. Afternoon temperatures will reach 40° to 45°F

Thursday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy but with higher temperatures. Daytime readings will be in the low 50s.

Friday will be partly sunny and milder. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s.

