Metro Detroit forecast: Winter Weather Advisory canceled as snow showers leave

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

The Winter Weather Advisory has been canceled early as snow becomes more scattered. Snow showers will be more on and off and not as persistent as earlier. Streets and sidewalks remain slick this evening and overnight with the mercury hovering near or at freezing. Monday will be a bit brighter with a seasonable chill. After mid-week showers, sunshine and higher temps arrive for Thanksgiving Weekend.

So far, snow totals have been on target. Nearly 3 inches fell in Novi. Ann Arbor has 2.1 inches, so far. Britton received 2.0 inches, and Metro Airport got 1.8 inches of new snow. Snow mainly collected on grassy surfaces. Many roads and other paved surfaces were wet.

Sunday evening temperatures will be at or just above the freezing mark. As the sun sets and the moon continues to rise, scattered snow showers remain during dinnertime.

Sunday night will be cold. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and low 30s. Re-freezing and icy roads are possible overnight even though no additional rain or snow will fall. Drivers must remain alert, tonight and early Monday morning.

Monday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. It will not be as cold but seasonably chilly. Highs will be near 45 degrees.

Tuesday becomes cloudy with rain arriving in the afternoon and evening. It will be chilly with afternoon temps in the low 40s.

Rain is likely, but it will be milder with the passage of a warm front. Daytime temps reach the low 50s.

Happy Thanksgiving, Thursday! The sun reappears with highs just above 50 degrees.

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Saturday and Sunday will be beautiful fall days. Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the middle and upper 40s.

