Metro Detroit weather: Dry but grab an extra blanket Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Tonight will be another night where we need to bring our pets back indoors and be careful using space heaters. It gets colder under mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be chilly. No hazardous weather is in the forecast, for which is something to be thankful. Daily afternoon temps gradually become greater, which is another reason to be grateful

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 20s.

If you didn’t get to wash the car, decorate your home or do some holiday shopping this weekend, no worries. The weather gives you ample opportunity this week.

Monday will be chilly and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be seasonably chilly and partly sunny. Afternoon temperatures will be near 40°F.

Temperatures go back above average Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It will be partly to mostly sunny each day. Night time and early morning temperatures will be near freezing or in the upper 20s. Daytime highs will be in the low and middle 40s.

