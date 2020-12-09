Metro Detroit weather: Slow improvement

We are starting off our Wednesday with cloudy skies, but at least partial sunshine should develop during the afternoon and, as promised, milder temperatures arrive today, too! Highs in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius) won’t be too hard to take. Southwest to west wind at 10 to 15 mph. By the way, clouds will be slowest to move out in the Thumb but, hopefully, even there you’ll see a few peeks before the day is out.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:51 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 to -1 degree Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Thursday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Cloudy on Friday, but still dry and still mild, with highs in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Rain, possibly mixed with wet snowflakes, develops Friday night. Lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Everything remains on track with the big weekend storm, although there will be a noticeable difference in temperature across the area. In the far south, highs will reach the upper 40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius), with temperatures cooling the farther north you go to the point that, by north of I-69, your highs will only be in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). As such, the far northern part of the area could keep some wet snowflakes mixed with the rain during the day but, farther south, it should be just rain…and lots of it. And if you will be driving north of Lansing, heavier snow could impact travel, so keep an eye on our app’s live radar (which shows you rain versus snow, just like the radar we show you on TV).

Rain changes to snow Saturday night and, at this point, I don’t think we’ll see much accumulation…it’ll still be too warm and too wet. Lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Snow showers end early Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Breezy and colder, with steady temperatures in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).